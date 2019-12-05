AquaTherapy beneficial for wide range of disabilities

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Cindy Tucker was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at birth. Her diagnosis makes working out a gym difficult because they don’t provide equipment she can use.

But Tucker can swim.

“I can actually walk in the water because the water gives you buoyancy and balance,” Tucker said. “I may not have direction. I may be trying to go over there and the water pushes me over here but i’m literally able to walk in the water.”

With no Aquatic Center nearby, Tucker has a choice of traveling out of state to an indoor pool or just swimming in the summer months.

During the time the pool is closed, Tucker’s body starts to deteriorate due to lack of exercise.

“I used to be able to swim clear across the pool and now, by the time i’m built up again, the pool’s closed,” Tucker said.

Tucker isn’t the only person in the Greenbrier Valley area who could benefit from having an Aquatic Center close by.

“Greenbrier County has an older population,” Tucker said. “You don’t necessarily have to have a diagnosed disability to benefit from some kind of AquaTherapy or exercise swim type things that are accessible.”

Greenbrier County is currently in the process of getting an Aquatic Center built in the parking lot of the fairgrounds of the State Fair of West Virginia. They are over halfway to their $6 million goal but are still in need of donations.

“I think it would be a real boon to the community,” Tucker said.