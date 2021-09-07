Are pumpkin patches ready for this upcoming fall season?

GREENBRIER & MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Pumpkin patches around the area are gearing up to welcome back the community.

This is Olivia McHale’s, owner of Lewisburg Lanterns, second time running the pumpkin patch. She started this after losing her job to the pandemic. Her first pumpkin patch was a success, receiving customers from Virginia and Pennsylvania. Her pumpkins are scheduled to be ready the first weekend in October. McHale is also planning a pumpkin fest set for October 1-3. There are a variety of activities at her farm including a hay bale maze, animals, and a petting zoo.

Sunset View Farms located in Monroe County and Lewisburg Lanterns located in Greenbrier County are taking precautions to make sure attendees are safe.

“We want to keep everyone safe as possible. We do spray surfaces that are frequently touched and have many handwashing stations,” said the owner of Sunset View Farms, Tara Johnson.

Both, Johnson and McHale will have sanitizing stations as well.

Due to the heavy rain last week in West Virginia, both farmers welcomed the rain, but the drought in July made it hard for crops to grow.

“We don’t plant corn until June and the absence of rain affected the height of the corn. Weather is the hardest thing about a pumpkin farm,” Johnson said.

“This growing season was tough because of the drought, there was no way to irrigate,” McHale said.

Sunset View Farms is adding new attractions like barnyard basketball and a tire playground. The cost of admission gives attendees access to all activities on the farm.

Another event Johnson presents to the community is a battle of the bales. Bales are donated to schools where students can decorate them. Attendees can then donate money towards which bale is their favorite. At the end of the competition, whichever bale has the most money receives the donated money and an extra $100 from the farm.

Johnson is asking schools interested in the battle of the bales to message her on Facebook for the application. She’s taking a first-come, first-serve approach for the first five schools.

Visit the Sunset View Farms website here for more information. They are located at 502 Sugar Run Road Ballard, WV. For more information about Lewisburg Lanterns, visit their Facebook page. Lewisburg Lanterns is located at 3451 North Jefferson Street, Lewisburg, WV.