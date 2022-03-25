GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Toughman Contest is almost here, are you ready to show off your strength?

This is the 42nd annual contest where amateur fighters bring their fighting skills to the ring. Men and women will fight to win prize money of up to seventeen thousand dollars. In 2020, the contest wasn’t able to happen due to the pandemic.

Jerry Thomas, President of West Virginia Sports Promotions, said he thinks fans are ready to get back to normal.

“Last year, we’re actually only able to do half of our normal schedule and then the dates had to be changed, there was a lot of uncertainty,” Thomas said.

The event will take place next weekend, April 1st and the 2nd. Thomas says there’s still time to buy tickets.

Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone, and at the Beckley Raleigh Convention Center.