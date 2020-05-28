Areas of high water reported in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Recent rainfall led to some roads in McDowell County dealing with high water.
Dispatchers confirmed the following reports as of 8 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020:
- Intersection of U.S. 52 and WV 103.
- Coal Heritage Road in Welch (at the overpass, underneath the train tressels, roadway closest to the traffic light)
Anyone passing through the area are urged to use caution and/or if possible, avoid those areas. We continue to urge all drivers to turn around and don’t drown.
