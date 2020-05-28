Areas of high water reported in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Recent rainfall led to some roads in McDowell County dealing with high water.

Dispatchers confirmed the following reports as of 8 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020:

Intersection of U.S. 52 and WV 103.

Coal Heritage Road in Welch (at the overpass, underneath the train tressels, roadway closest to the traffic light)

Anyone passing through the area are urged to use caution and/or if possible, avoid those areas. We continue to urge all drivers to turn around and don’t drown.

Stick with 59 News as we continue to monitor the situation.