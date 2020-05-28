Areas of high water reported in McDowell County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HIGH WATER_1523879707513.jpg.jpg

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Recent rainfall led to some roads in McDowell County dealing with high water.

Dispatchers confirmed the following reports as of 8 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020:

  • Intersection of U.S. 52 and WV 103.
  • Coal Heritage Road in Welch (at the overpass, underneath the train tressels, roadway closest to the traffic light)

Anyone passing through the area are urged to use caution and/or if possible, avoid those areas. We continue to urge all drivers to turn around and don’t drown.

Stick with 59 News as we continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News
Untitled Document
StormTracker59 Meteorologists
Heidi Moore
Chief Meteorologist
Liam Healy
Meteorologist
Amber Kulick
Meteorologist

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News
StormTracker59