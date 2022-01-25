ARH holds career fair to address staffing shortages

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- People in Wyoming County will have a new and safe way to dispose of unwanted prescription medication. Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison and staff have installed a new Drug Collection Box.

The box is located in the tax office of the courthouse. Ellison said this is a great way to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs and keep them from being, stolen, used illegally, or out of the county water supply.

"This is a way, once it expires or you want to get rid of it because its been in your medicine cabinet for too long and you might have even had someone in your family pass away and they've had medication, bring it into the tax department. You'll see the box there and it works like a mail box, you pull it down, put it in, you put it back and we're the only one that has access to it, the sheriffs department," Ellison said.

Sheriff Ellison said people can simply collect their unwanted prescriptions in a shopping bag, tie it up, and bring it in. The sheriff added the drugs are then collected and given to the Drug Enforcement Agency for disposal. All drop off are kept anonymous with no questions asked. For more information on this program, contact the Wyoming County Sheriff's office or County Tax Office.