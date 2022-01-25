ARH holds career fair to address staffing shortages

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH is looking for nurses, maintenance workers and everything in-between.
The hospital hosted the first day of their career fair Tuesday, January 25, 2021. Chief Nursing Officer Angela Rivera, said the nationwide nursing shortage has hit the local hospital. She added that working in healthcare is more important in the face of a global pandemic.
“Patients need care so working in healthcare is a hard job, it is an important job,” Rivera said. “We are living through unprecedented times, we are living through a pandemic, and we as healthcare workers are at the forefront. It is important to make sure that we have the help that we need to take care of our patients.”
There are no qualifications necessary to attend the career fair. If you missed your chance, representatives will be inside the Main lobby of ARH in Beckley beginning at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2021.