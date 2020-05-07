Arkansas teens recognized for $600 act of kindness

PRAIRIE GROVE, AK (KNWA/KFTA) — A post on Facebook is gaining a lot of traction after two high school students returned hundreds of dollars they found in an Arkansas store.

High School Sophomores Kylee Kruse and Aidan Martin were shopping for groceries at Harps in Prairie Grove when they stumbled across the wad of cash.





COURTESY OF BRANDY KRUSE

While walking down the aisle, they found six hundred dollars folded in half on the floor.

“Obviously it wasn’t like an easy, simple, ‘OK, let’s just turn it in,'” Kruse said. “But we knew we had to do the right thing.”

Instead of pocketing the found money, they decided to turn it over to a store employee.

(Courtesy: KNWA/KFTA)

“It felt really good,” Kruse said. “We knew it belonged to somebody and that we needed to get it back to who it belonged to.”

The two teens said they returned the money not to get recognition, but because they knew it was the right thing to do.

“We did a good deed, life goes on,” Kruse said. “But then my mom comes in my room and said, ‘Kylee, the whole town of Prairie Grove is looking for you.'”

“Turns out we’re like famous on Facebook because of it.” KYLEE KRUSE, HIGH SCHOOL SOPHOMORE

Harps Store Manager RC Capper posted about the act of kindness on social media, hoping he could applaud the couple for doing the right thing.

“I had to actually do a little searching to figure out who it was,” he said.

He found them a couple of hours after posting.

“I was so proud of them,” he said. “I just wanted to brag on them because that was just awesome.”

The two teens didn’t know, but a few minutes after they left an elderly man came back looking for his lost money.

“It wasn’t like someone dropped their wallet or anything,” Capper said. “It was loose cash laying on the floor.”

“I was pretty impressed.” RC CAPPER, HARPS STORE MANAGER

Capper said he hopes that this story reminds everyone that doing the right thing goes a long way.

“Random acts of kindness are what we all need,” he said. “I think there is some good that’s come out of this bad situation.”

“It’s the little things that count, the little things give us joy,” Kruse said. “I feel like doing the right thing would just bring a little more joy in all of this craziness.”

Arkansas Representative Charlene Fite told KNWA/KFTA she sent both Kruse and Martin a letter of commendation from the House of Representatives.