ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Man wanted in West Virginia tracked to Augusta County, Virginia and back

(WVNS) — Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are assisting law enforcement in West Virginia to find a person of interest in a murder. They were contacted on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 to help find Larry Allen Turner.

Turner is considered armed and dangerous. Deputies in Augusta county said he is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the West Virginia and is also wanted on multiple felony warrants. In Virginia he is wanted for probation violation and revocation of a bond. Charges in West Virginia include:

Pocahontas County Entry of Building Other than a Dwelling

Wanton Endangerment

Grand Larceny

Prohibited Person with a Firearm Greenbreier County Vehicle Theft

Turner is a suspect in three stolen vehicle investigations. At least one of those was taken at gunpoint.

That last car was stolen from a home in Augusta County, Virginia. The 2005 Volkswagen Passat station wagon with the personalized license plate ELFOXO was recovered in Pocahontas County, WV on Thursday, April 23, 2020. A Ford F-150 with Oklahoma registration V35101 is still missing. That truck was stolen in West Virginia.

Turner was spotted in a State Park in Pocahontas County on Friday, April 24. He is still at large.

Search efforts are being assisted by law enforcement in West Virginia and Virginia. Agencies involved include those in Bath, Allegany, Rockbridge and Highland Counties in Virginia.

Anyone with information on Turner’s location is asked to contact 911. Tips can also be left with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website. Anonymous information can be sent using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

