GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An armed and dangerous fugitive wanted for Attempted Murder of a Police Officer is on the run in Greenbrier County.

According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, a deputy attempted to pull over a pickup truck for a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Greenbrier County. The truck refused to stop and drove away from the officer.

The passenger of the truck, 25-year-old Travis Devonte Fernatt, fired shots at two officers behind him. The driver and Fernatt got out of the truck and ran into the woods in the Bellburn area. Deputy S.H. Peacock and Deputy H. Rodriguez were able to find the driver and arrest him. According to deputies, Fernatt is still on the run.

Fernatt is 5’9″ tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and black pants. He is wanted for two counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and a Court Capias. According to Sheriff Sloan, Fernatt has ties to North Carolina and Kentucky.

Fernatt is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with any information his location is asked to call the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 681-318-3493 or 304-392-6320.