UPDATE: Armed robbery, stolen vehicle, police chase across two counties lead to three arrests

MABEN, WV (WVNS) — Three people are arrested in connection to an armed robbery with injuries and a police chase.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Stat EMS station in Pineville at 4:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 for a man who arrived there with a gunshot wound. Investigators discovered his injuries stemmed from an apparent robbery on Saulsville Mountain near Maben. Witnesses told investigators three individuals — later identified as Josh Mitchell, 29, of Ravencliff, Kayla Dawn Dunford, 28, of Clear Fork, and Jake Clifford Tilley, 25, of Ravencliff — were giving three men a ride home when they pulled over on Saulsville Mountain, produced firearms, and reportedly robbed them.

One of the three men sustained a gunshot wound. He was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On July 23, deputies received a call of a man, later identified as Mitchell, acting suspicious at a home on Indian Creek Road. He left before deputies arrived. A short time later, they were dispatched to a dispute in Clear Fork, involving Mitchell and Dunford. Deputies were told Mitchell left in a blue car, heading towards Oceana. He was able to speed away after they located him.

Raleigh County deputies later spotted and tried to pull over Mitchell in the Bolt area, upon being notified by Wyoming County he was heading that way. Mitchell unsuccessfully tried to escape them after crashing the car. He was arrested at the scene.

Mitchell confessed to stealing the car he was driving and the robbery on Saulsville Mountain. He is charged with three counts of first degree robbery, one count of malicious wounding, and one count of conspiracy. Further charges, including fleeing and larceny, are pending for the stolen car and two chases in Wyoming and Raleigh counties.

Deputies arrested Dunford, Mitchell’s girlfriend, was arrested in connection to the robbery by deputies while they were investigating the dispute. She is facing three counts of aiding and abiding, and one count of conspiracy.

Tilley was at a Ravenscliff home Monday evening when he was also arrested in connection to the robbery. He is charged with first degree robbery, battery, and conspiracy.

All three are in jail. Tilley’s bail is set at $40,500.