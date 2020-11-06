Army recruiters explain what goes into training soldiers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Aaron Ball did not quite know what he wanted to do with his life.

“And I met my recruiter at my high school, we sat down and we had a talk. I didn’t really know where I was going or what to do,” Ball said.

Then he found a path for his life in the U.S. Army.

“The army offers a lot of different opportunities as far as what field or job you want to specialize in, especially in the civilian word, outside of the army life,” Ball said.

But first, he had to head to basic training. Bryan Gotschall is the Station Commander of the Beckley Recruiting Station.

“The future solider or soldier knows exactly what they are getting themselves into,” Gotschall said.

When soldiers sign up for the Army, they are sent to one of the training locations for nine weeks. This prepares them mentally and physically to be a soldier. Ball said the training was intense, but really prepared him for being in the Army.

“It was a life changing experience. I enjoyed it for myself. I believe it really changed me as a person. It kind of builds a bond between you and those people that you went with. It’s people you don’t know, people from all across the country,” Ball said.

After basic training, he went to a specialized training based on his job.

“Whether it’s going to be infantry, medic, or a plumber, whatever it is, you will go to a different base for your job training,” Gotschall explained.

If you think you can handle the training, Army recruiters said it only takes one thing.

“That’s all it takes. Commitment and Trust,” Gotschall said.