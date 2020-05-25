Army veteran places flags along yard every Memorial Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Six foot American flags line the yard of Bill Parkers’ house. Each one placed equal distance apart, and standing at the same height.

“This is just a hobby that I have. I am reminded of my freedom. We have freedom because of the ones who fought for freedom,” Parker said.

Bill Parker served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He said he can still remember the smells, sounds, and all of the feelings.

“When I’m in bed at night, a good warm bed, I think oh thank god I’m not there,” Parker said.

An image he will always remember is the stars and stripes of the American Flag. That is why he spends hours setting up the flags and placing them perfectly around his yard. It reminds him of people who were not so lucky to come home.

“I always think of the over 38,000 of my comrades that didn’t come home. They gave it all. They died over there,” Parker said.

His neighbors also look forward to experiencing the 20 year tradition.

“When you see those flags for the first time, it’s just so amazing. It’s really enthusiastic to see someone who is so patriotic and willing to do all that,” Parker’s neighbor, Skip Jennings explained.

For Parker, setting up this display is just one small way he can show how proud he is to be an American and an Army Veteran.

“I’ve always been very patriotic. I love America and what it stands for,” Parker exclaimed.