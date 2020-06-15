Arrest made after shots fired investigation in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man believed to be involved in a shots fired case is behind bars after leading police on a high speed chase.

According to Beckley Police, an officer was patrolling the East Park area of Beckley after a shots fired call Saturday, June 13, 2020 around 1 a.m. While in the area, the officer heard five shots fired and a vehicle speeding away from the scene. The vehicle did not stop at an intersection and was driving without headlights. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over. Investigators said that’s when the driver failed to stop and sped away running several stop signs.

The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver, 19-year-old Lawrence Esean Skidmore of Beckley, was taken into custody. Investigators learned Skidmore threw a handgun out of the vehicle during the pursuit. Officers were later able to recover the gun.

Skidmore was charged with Five Counts of Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Fleeing an Officer in a Vehicle with Reckless Disregard. He’s now in the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.