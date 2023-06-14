RUPERT, WV (WVNS)– An arrest is made in a 5-year-old murder case in Greenbrier County.

According to Chief Deputy Joshua Martin with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Autumn McNeely of Crawley is charged with first-degree murder in the January 2018 death of 72-year-old Clarence “Bud” Sheppard of Rupert,

According to Martin, in 2018, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police were called for a welfare check at Mr. Sheppard’s home after he had not been heard from for several days. Sheppard was found inside his home deceased.

McNeely was arraigned in Greenbrier County Magistrate Court and is being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond.

The case remains active, anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.