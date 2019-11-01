Arson and Attempted Murder top McDowell County Indictments

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Murder, arson and abuse are among the indictments returned by the October session of the McDowell County grand jury. The jury convened on Oct. 28, 2019.

Among those who were indicted were four firefighters. It was like something out of Fahrenheit 451. Rather than putting out fires, they are accused of setting them.

Michael Ray Click, Cody Shane Patterson, Brandon Lee Short and James Michael Stutso were indicted for First Degree Arson and Felony Conspiracy. The fires were set in the War area from August to October 2018.

Shevon King

Indictments for Attempted First Degree Murder were returned against Shevon King and Brenda Evans. They are accused of stabbing a father and son during a home invasion robbery in the Cumpler area.

Brenda Evans

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police said King and Evans stole drugs and cash. The crime happened in June 2019.

The two women were each also indicted for two counts of Wanton Endangerment, First Degree Robbery, Malicious Wounding of the Elderly, Malicious Wounding, two counts of Assault, Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny and Felony Conspiracy.

Johnny Sexton

A sexual assault case in the Avondale area led to the arrest of Johnny Neal Sexton. He was indicted on charges of First Degree Sexual Assault and First Degree Sexual Abuse.

The investigation began in July 2019 when troopers were tipped off that Sexton was sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. The victim told troopers that Sexton inappropriately touched her. He was arrested in August.

Adam Wheeler

A different kind of abuse landed Adam Tyler Wheeler in jail. He was indicted on three counts of Abuse or Neglect of an Incapacitated Adult Causing Serious Bodily Injury and two counts of Abuse of an Incapacitated Adult.

Investigators said the abuse happened at the Golden Harvest Nursing Home in Welch, WV. Troopers were called to the facility in December 2018. The victims were between 52 and 92 years old.

A pair of unrelated fatal accidents led to the arrest and indictment of two other suspects.

Nicholas Hunt

The first is Nicholas Eugene Hunt of Panther, WV. He is accused of killing Johnny Ray Justus in an accident on U.S. Route 52 in the Iaeger area. The wreck happened on April 22.

A total of five people were taken to the hospital. Two of those were children. Justus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hunt was indicted on charges of DUI Involving Death, Negligent Homicide, three counts of DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Reckless Driving.

Susan Shepherd

Susan Shepherd of Bradshaw was arrested on June 25 over a fatal DUI accident. This wreck also happened on U.S. Route 52 in the Iaeger area.

The accident happened on June 5. The victim was Eric Presley. Shepherd was indicted on charges of DUI Involving Death and Negligent Homicide.