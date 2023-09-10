PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)– Summers County’s Culture Fest is a time of celebration of art and culture from across the globe.

Many folks come by to experience live music, art showings, and even participate in various workshops. Lovers of art, music, and just learning more about world cultures can find something to enjoy at this festival.

Kiran Singh Sirah, the host of a story telling workshop, talked about his thoughts on this festival.

“I kind of like to think of Culture Fest almost like this front porch experience, where we’re coming together, we’re gathering; some people know each other, some people don’t, and when we share our traditions and our music, and our culture, and our stories. And in multiple different ways, we build a sense of community.” Kiran Singh Sirah, Story Telling Workshop host at Culture Fest

As Culture Fest goes into its 20th year, it still continues to grow as a part of southern West Virginia.