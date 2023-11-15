PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A Mercer County coffee shop is offering a chance for art lovers to come together, create and heal.

Wild Roots Coffeehouse in Princeton is hosting an art workshop on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The workshop is entitled Art for Healing, and is designed to encourage working through your emotions with art.

Shannon Shine, who is running the workshop, said this event is something she plans on doing every other Thursday.

“Typically what I found is when you’re doing something with your hands, it creates an opportunity for you to speak more clearly without thinking too hard about it. So, while creating with different materials that I provide, I give a little bit of instruction, but I always allow people to kind of explore whatever is coming to them in their body or their heart,” said Shine.

Shine said all donations will greatly help her provide art supplies and keep the workshops going in the future. Guests can also bring their own materials if they wish.

The art workshop is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm.

Wild Roots is also hosting stitching workshops on Wednesdays, and will soon get a new gallery exhibition in the coffeehouse.

Shine mentioned she has big future plans for art and wellness in the community, and encourages anyone interested in more activities like this to check out her platforms at ShantasticShine or ShannonShine.