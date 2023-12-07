BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new art show in Beckley merges images of New York City and West Virginia.

The Grant Building on Neville Street is the site of the show, presented by artist and Beckley businessman Jose Rizo. Rizo told 59News the show features work by a number of artists.

The “I Heart New York and West Virginia” exhibition offers paintings, photographs and sketches of iconic Big Apple life, alongside pieces featuring landmarks Beckley natives are likely to recognize.

Rizo said on Thursday, December 8, 2023, that both places are inspiring.

“I love going to museums and studying about the types of painting and the architecture,” said Rizo. “So, what I want to do is to give people something to read and also give a piece of art that corresponded with that information.”

The exhibit benefits local charities during each showing and features food and music.

Exhibit dates are Friday, December 8, Saturday, December 9, Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 6 to 8 P.M. Admission is $15.