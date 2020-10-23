Artists at Beckley Art Center put on Creature Comfort exhibit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you enjoy art and need your fall fix, the Creature Comfort art show is for you!

The Beckley Art Center started to showcase the work of local artists on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. All of the art fit a cozy fall or Halloween theme to get visitors in the mood for the season. All of the artists are local and most of the art is for sale.

Robby Moore is the Executive Director of the Beckley Art Center.

“We love giving our members any opportunity to showcase their artwork, and we also hope it brings a little bit of lightness for everybody in the community for the season and just bring a little bit of joy in this difficult time,” Moore said.

The art center is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. This exhibition will be on display from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21.