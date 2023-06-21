BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia has rafting, mountain climbing, zip lines and the annual Bridge Day festival in Fayette County, which is known across the globe.

The state is famous all over the world for its natural beauty, particularly in the New River Gorge region, now the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The Ascend West Virginia program will pay out-of-state workers to move to the New River Gorge region. A local Chamber of Commerce director welcomes the news.

“As most people are aware, West Virginia has been losing population over the past few Censuses, and so we’re always looking for ways to attract young people and new talent to the area,” said Michelle Rotellini, CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

West Virginia is the only state with fewer residents than in 1950. Around 59,000 people left the state between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, mostly because of long-term declines in coal and other industries.

In addition, the state has one of the lowest workforce participation rates in the nation.

In her role as CEO of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Rotellini works with the City of Beckley to attract people to move to the city and work remotely.

The Ascend program does the same on a statewide level. The program pays workers around $12,000 to move to different regions in West Virginia. The New River Gorge is the fifth region in the state to benefit.

Rotellini said West Virginia is the “best kept secret in America” – a lush natural paradise with world-class outdoor recreational offerings, local eateries and breweries and favored national chain stores and restaurants.

“We have so much to offer,” Rotellini said. “So many of us who love the state, and are leaders in the state, believe West Virginia is the best-kept secret, so having the Ascend West Virginia program announce the New River Gorge Region as their fifth location is nothing but good stuff for our area.”

Founded on a $25 million grant from Marshall University President Brad Smith and his wife, attorney Alys Smith, to West Virginia University, Ascend West Virginia has drawn more than 300 new residents to the state and boasts a retention rate of 98 percent, according to Ascend officials.