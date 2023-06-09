LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Grab a drink and cuddle up beside your new best friend at the “Yappy Hour” adoption event Saturday, June 10th.

Asylum in Lewisburg will be hosting the second “Yappy Hour” adoption event in conjunction with the Greenbrier Humane Society.

Nikita Honaker with the Greenbrier Humane Society said the adoption event will be a purr-fect day for cat lovers.

“This one in particular is mainly going to be for cats. We’ve got six we are taking with us, only one is going to be a kitten because that’s all we’ve got available, but the rest are anywhere from one to eight years old and hopefully we come back with none,” said Honaker.

The adoption event runs from 12 until 2 p.m. at Asylum in Lewisburg.

Honaker said they hope to host more yappy hour adoption events at various bars and restaurants around the county this summer.