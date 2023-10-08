WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– Members of Bethesda church were taken back in time- 201 million years to be exact.

Bethesda Church in White Sulphur Springs was roaring with excitement on Sunday, October 8; but not in the way you would expect.

The church held its “At the Movies” “sermon, where the pastor takes blockbuster stories and applies them to the message of his sermon.

“It’s a great way to get people in, and people have been saved every time,” said member Michael Godby.

Godby has been a member for over a decade. He says infusing pop culture with the church’s message appeals to a new generation.

“Oh, they love it,” Godby chuckled. “They absolutely love it. They come here and see the dinosaurs and the kids bring their parents.”

Over in the cafe, church member and manager Karen Thomas said the church’s “At the Movies” sermons are some of the busiest days.

“We come up with different things every year, but this year it was like wow, its good,” said Thomas.

The church is making Sunday service take on a new meaning for many generations.