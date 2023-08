ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – The town of Athens is hosting a social to help bring in the new school year.

The 35th annual Athens-Concord Town Social will take place this Sunday, August 13th. The event starts at 1 p.m. and lasts through 4 p.m.

There will be plenty of games and activities for everyone to take part in, including lots of food vendors.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event and the event is free to the public.