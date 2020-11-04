Attorney General Patrick Morrisey re-elected

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Patrick Morrisey was re-elected as West Virginia Attorney General.

Morrisey said he is humbled to win re-election this year. He added under his administration, he generated more than half a billion dollars in settlement value and savings for the state, and he said he plans to continue that record to protect tax payers.

Morrisey added one of his biggest goals for the upcoming years is making sure jobs are available to every person.

“In the post COVID world, there’s a lot of families that are struggling,” Morrisey said. “We need to make sure people are getting back to work and that the good paying jobs we have, that are feeding families of four, that they stay in place. That means building up the energy sector. That means building up broadband in our state.”

Morrisey said it is critical to connect homes in West Virginia through broadband.