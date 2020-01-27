Attorney General Patrick Morrisey teaches hotel staff hot to spot Human Trafficking

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Teaching hotel staff how to spot potential human trafficking was the topic of discussion at The Greenbrier Resort on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey met with hotel employees from around the state for his No Room for Trafficking program.

He was joined by experts on human trafficking to teach staff what to look out for and what to do if they suspect someone is human trafficking.

“If you start to see some patterns, that one person is consistently walking into the same hotel room time after time after time ,that could be a sign that there is a very real problem,” Morrisey said.

Anyone who suspects someone may have been forced into human trafficking should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-347-7888 and contact your local law enforcement.