Attorney General Patrick Morrisey teaches hotel staff hot to spot Human Trafficking

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Teaching hotel staff how to spot potential human trafficking was the topic of discussion at The Greenbrier Resort on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey met with hotel employees from around the state for his No Room for Trafficking program.

He was joined by experts on human trafficking to teach staff what to look out for and what to do if they suspect someone is human trafficking.

“If you start to see some patterns, that one person is consistently walking into the same hotel room time after time after time ,that could be a sign that there is a very real problem,” Morrisey said.

Anyone who suspects someone may have been forced into human trafficking should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-347-7888 and contact your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok"

Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County"

Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting"

Tazewell, Va undergoing major water infrastructure upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tazewell, Va undergoing major water infrastructure upgrades"

Beware of texting scam affecting people across WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beware of texting scam affecting people across WV"

Local organization helping people recover from 2016 floods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organization helping people recover from 2016 floods"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News