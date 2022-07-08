CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a letter, including 15 other states, to the Federal Trade Commission responding to the commission’s request for possible causes of solving the baby formula shortage nationwide.

“This painful supply-chain ordeal has once again shown that excessive federal regulation is no answer to the problems facing everyday Americans. In West Virginia, for instance, rural mothers living far from grocery stores and operating under government-assistance restrictions have found it even harder to find the food their children need. In other words, this shortage is not a mere inconvenience. It is a crisis.” Attorney General Morrisey, sharing his thoughts about the shortage and how it hit some of the most vulnerable populations the hardest and causing a major impact.

The letter also expressed the response to the commission’s request for information about “the impact of FDA regulations” on the shortage as well as the concerns for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, which is most commonly known as WIC.

Overregulation and WIC-related market distortions were already deemed worsened by the Biden administration due to the critical problems at the manufacturing facility, specifically speaking, the Abbott facility in Michigan, causing more impact on the baby formula shortage.

The Attorney General added how families, specifically mothers and infants deserve better, and deserve better responses from these types of administrative regulations, “Besides taking a more proactive approach when problems arise in the supply of a critical product like infant formula, this administration should lift needless regulations and revise the competitive bidding process. We conclude that the sort of regulatory reform and reduction to barriers to entry that we propose can be achieved without sacrificing quality or creating any increased risk of adulteration.”