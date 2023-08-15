BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Attorney Stephen New said on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, that there is black mold inside of Southern Regional Jail.

Experts were hired to inspect the jail in June as part of a federal class action lawsuit and discovered the mold, according to New.

New said experts reported the mold isn’t at a level which requires the facility to close, but he did say exposure to the mold could be a civil rights violation.

New and former inmates have told 59News there is also extreme overcrowding at the jail.

West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William Marshall denied on Monday, August 14, 2023, that there is overcrowding.

“Actually, we do not have an overcrowding problem. I’ve heard that,” said Marshall. “There’s a lot of noise about that. Our population is as low now as it’s been before Covid. When I ran the numbers last Wednesday, we were 160 inmates over, in all the jails combined.”

Marshall said prisons and juvenile centers are operating at capacity.

People formerly incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail have reported sleeping cramped on concrete floors.

New said, despite last week’s numbers, Southern Regional Jail is designed to hold 468 inmates and has been overcrowded every year since 2005.