Attorneys seek names of babies born exposed to drugs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A group of West Virginia attorneys are asking a judge to force the state to release the names of babies born exposed to drugs as part of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case. The lawyers want the names so they can send families a notice of pending litigation and seek compensation for them.

They filed a complaint in Kanwaha County Circuit Court seeking the names. Attorney Booth Goodwin said the deadline for individuals and entities to file a claim against Purdue Pharma in the bankruptcy case is July 30. Attorneys are concerned that families may not know they qualify for compensation.

