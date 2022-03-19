DOTHAN, WV (WVNS) — A late-night ATV accident sends two people to the hospital.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley confirmed deputies received notice of an accident on Okey L Patteson Road in Dothan, WV involving two ATVs around 12:00 a.m. March 18, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies found two men unconscious, Richard Adkins and Charles Higginbotham.

Both men were taken to local hospitals for their injuries. Deputies determined both ATVs were traveling together when they collided.

The accident is currently under investigation.