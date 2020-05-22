ATV trails reopen after closing during COVID-19 pandemic

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — ATV trails across the state reopened on Thursday, May 21, 2020, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. After closing during the COVID-19 pandemic, trails, including those with the Hatfield McCoy Trail system, were filled with riders.

Eric White visited from North Carolina. He said he loves coming to West Virginia for the scenic views.

“Actually last year was when I first started coming and fell in love with it the first trip, and we’ve come several times since then,” White said.

Trail riders still have to follow guidelines from state health officials. Riders are encouraged to wear face coverings and take their temperatures before hitting the trails. Groups will also be limited.