Austin White represents Southern WV in National Blackbelt Karate League

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Imagine watching any Jackie Chan movie and wishing you were living in his footsteps. Well that is what McDowell County 16-year-old Austin White is doing. For almost a decade White has practiced karate and travels all over the country to compete in the National Blackbelt League.

“At first I was so nervous, I still get nervous when I compete but when I step into the ring it’s like nervous goes away and it’s a weird feeling to explain. It’s just big and so fun,” White said.

White has been mastering the art of karate for almost a decade. His Sensei Kasey Addar describes White as the ideal students and is honored to watch him win world titles.

“Honestly it makes me the proudest instructor in the world,” Addar said. “I mean I’ve seen this kid come from just a little white belt to I mean one of my senior instructors. And now he is you know a multiple world title now and I couldn’t be prouder.”

While the National Blackbelt League is popular across the world, White is the only active competitor in Southern West Virginia and loves representing his community.

“It’s crazy cause I never thought I would be the only one,” White said. “And I’m honored in a way. When I first started I never imagined I’d get this far and it’s just honored.”