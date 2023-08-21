BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A longtime educator said on Monday, August 21, 2023, that sex trafficking is a reality in Beckley and that she aims to raise awareness.

Laurie Robinson Sammons, who is also the author of the book “One Story, Many Voices,” will speak at First Baptist Church in Beckley this coming Wednesday, August 23.

The book shares the experiences of survivors of child sexual abuse, including the wife of Sammons’ pastor at her Florida home.

Sammons, who keeps a second residence in Daniels, said residents of southern West Virginia can help stop child sex abuse and sex trafficking by being aware of it and learning how to spot it and report it.

“In knowing people who work for Just for Kids, which is a wonderful organization here, sexual abuse really hits home in Beckley, and all across West Virginia and across the world,” Sammons said.

Just for Kids is a non-profit organization which often works with law enforcement to help child victims.

Sammons said images of children being sexually abused increased by more than 100 percent during the pandemic and that in most cases, predators are people who know children and have access to them.

Sammons will speak at First Baptist Church on Neville Street at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The event is appropriate for those who are ages 14 and older, according to event organizers

