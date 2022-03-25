BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A reported domestic dispute led to an unimaginable incident where a 13-year-old girl was murdered on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The incident began on Memorial Ave. According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, shots were fired and no one was harmed. Later in the evening, shots were reportedly fired again near the intersection of Route 460 and Cumberland Road. That’s where they found a teenager with a gunshot wound. She was taken to CAMC in Charleston where she later died.

Detective Adams said they are actively searching for 22-year-old Isis Wallace and 43-year-old Nichole Brooks.

“They may not be in Bluefield but they are still in the area, hopefully. Like I said US Marshalls are now involved, they’ve been entered into NCIC and all officers are out actively looking for these individuals right now,” Adams said.

Brian Cochran, Prosecuting Attorney with Mercer County, said he hopes the two suspects turn themselves in peacefully so justice can be served.

“If they’re convicted of first-degree murder, it’s life in prison, if they’re convicted of first-degree murder without mercy it’s life with mercy would be fifteen to life, they’d be eligible for parole,” Cochran said.

Brooks and Wallace are considered armed and dangerous. Detective Adams wanted residents to know, if you see them, to immediately call the police and leave them alone.

“In this situation when people commit a heinous crime they’re scared, they don’t know what to do, they want to get away from the system and the situation that’s what people run in the first place. So, you never want to approach someone like that because you don’t know what’s going through their mind, and with them being scared, they liable to fire a gun at you or anything in that matter,” Adams said.