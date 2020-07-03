Auto Shops talk car maintenance tips during summer heat

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Summertime means family vacations and road trips, but one thing to remember to add to your packing list before hitting the road is a thorough check of your car.

Senior Service Writer at Hometown Subaru, Henry Martinez, said people often forget to check their tires before a trip.

“Very important. Gas mileage depends on proper tire pressures,” Martinez said. “Handling depends on proper tire pressure. We also want to have your better tires up front.”

Martinez said if you know you are taking a trip, it is best to schedule an oil change about two weeks before.

“Here in West Virginia we try and do 5,000 miles intervals, Subaru suggests 6,000, we suggest five and it’s easier to remember five, 10, 15,” Martinez said. “We also have a lot of hills, so the engine is working a lot, your transmission is shifting a lot, so it’s under a little more stress.”

He said another thing some people forget to check is the air filters in their cars. He also said unless you live on a dirt road, you only need to change your filter once a year.

“We live in a very humid environment, so pollen and dust can collect in your cabin air filter, start molding and you will get restricted air flow and smell,” Martinez said. “Also, too, it seems to attract rodents when they are dirty because it looks like nesting material inside there and they try and set up house, if you have a rodent problem around.”

Martinez said a lot of people think car battery issues are only for when it is cold, but running the air conditioning during the summer is using just as much power as using the heat in the winter.