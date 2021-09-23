Autumn Colors Express passenger excursion canceled due to COVID

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Autumn Colors Express train is canceled due to the rising COVID cases around the area.

Operated by Amtrax, the Autumn Colors Express would take attendees from Huntington and Charleston to the Hinton Railroad Days Festival in Hinton, WV.

According to the City of Hinton, they are currently evaluating the situation.

“We are extremely disappointed in the situation we find ourselves in. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has worsened, and we understand why Rail Excursion Management, in cooperation with our event organizers, has chosen to postpone the 2021 Autumn Colors excursion,” City of Hinton Mayor, Jack Scott said.

Current ticket holders will automatically have tickets transferred to dates in October of 2022.

Rail Excursion Management Company (Railexco) CEO Adam Auxier said that an overwhelming number of customers have expressed concern about this year’s event.

“The current surge in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has local hospitals operating at emergency levels, making postponement our best and only option this year,” Auxier said.

In 2019, the Autumn Colors Express saw over 3,000 attendees from all over the world.

“We’re grateful to our partners at Amtrak and in the region for the support and understanding,” finished Auxier.

This does not mean that Hinton Railroad Days is canceled. Mayor Scott is currently gathering feedback from the Hinton Railroad Days Committee to see if they want to have a scaled-back Railroad Days event or if it should be canceled. A decision is expected soon.

Questions about tickets, credits, or refunds can email info@railexco.com