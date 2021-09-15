AutumnFest in Princeton canceled

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– On Wednesday, September 15, the Chamber of Commerce for the Two Virginias canceled AutumnFest.

The announcement was posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The Chamber mentioned the reason for canceling this festival deals with the potential spread of COVID this event could produce and increased hospitalizations.

The decision was made by the Chamber after they consulted with the City of Princeton, the Mercer County Health Department, and Princeton Community Hospital.

Another festival in southern West Virginia was canceled on Wednesday, Lewisburg’s Taste of our Towns (TOOT). Meanwhile, Bridge Day will still be held on Saturday, October 16th in Fayetteville.