Awards ceremony held for Region 8 of Governor’s Highway Safety Program

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement from around the region were recognized for their hard work on Friday Mar. 13, 2020. It was the annual Region 8 Governor’s Highway Safety Program awards banquet at Pipestem Resort.

Coordinator Sargeant Adam Ballard said they hold this event every year to let agencies and officers know their hard work does not go unnoticed.

“If it would stop, if they would stop doing enforcement, crash fatalities would go up through the roof,” Ballard said. “It’s just the plethora of having the law enforcement agencies out supporting the program, it really helps keep everybody else on the roadways safe and alive for their return trip home.”

The agencies and individual officers were given awards in categories like the amount of DUI arrests and citations given.

