Beckley, WV (WVNS) – A local group held a candlelight vigil for victims of domestic violence in Raleigh County.

AWAY provides advocacy and services to all victims of domestic violence. For the past 33 years, they honored those people who lost their lives to domestic or family violence.

The vigil honored those victims and presented awards to several individuals who embody the mission of AWAY.

Reginia Thomas, Executive Director of AWAY, says this vigil and many others let people know they are not alone in the fight.

“Domestic violence is a health epidemic. We need to make people aware of the crisis and hopefully to connect to the community so we can maybe end it one day,” Thomas said.

Thomas says if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, don’t hesitate to reach out.

You can find assistance by reaching the following hotline: (304)-255-2559.