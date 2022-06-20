FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–At Babcock State Park in Fayette County, visitors may now take a seat in the Almost Heaven swing and pose for a picture or just enjoy the sway and the breeze.

The swing is situated near the Glade Creek Gristmill. It is one of nine “larger-than-life” swings that the West Virginia Department of Tourism and Gov. Jim Justice added this weekend at nine scenic sites in the state.

Students at Nicholas County Career and Technical Center built the super-sized wooden swings. Work crews have situated them in front of stunning views around West Virginia.

Local tourism officials say Babcock visitors posed for pictures in the swing that is in front of the gristmill. They seemed charmed by the swing and the idea of sharing pictures on Instagram.

“They chose these locations based on where people take the most photographs,” said Lisa Strader, director of Visit Southern West Virginia.

Strader and those from New River Visitors and Convention Bureau held a party to celebrate the 159th “birthday” of the state on Monday. They handed out blue-and-gold cupcakes and party hats to those who stopped by their tent and had a seat on the swing.

“We all know that this is a beautiful place and that it gets lots of photographs,” Strader said of the gristmill.