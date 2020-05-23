Babe Ruth Baseball sign ups move to online

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Babe Ruth Baseball sign ups have begun but this year they look a little different. Babe Ruth sign ups were moved online this year to avoid close contact with others.



President of Beckley Babe Ruth League Doug Leeber said the response has been great and is much easier than the usual in person sign ups.

“Actually it is working out pretty well, it is one of those things that now that we are doing it and getting use to it, it is kinda nice for everybody to do it from the comfort just like an app or anything else from your phone like ordering something. It is that simple,” Leeber said.

If you are interested in signing up for Babe Ruth Baseball you can find more information on Beckley Sports Signup.