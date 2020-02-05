Bagged lunches will be distributed in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Schools made the decision to close for the rest of the week due to illnesses in the area.

Now, community members are lending a helping hand to support the kids affected by the closures. The schools are set up to make sure no child goes hungry in the county, but with the quick decision to close, many schools did not have the chance to prepare like they would have preferred.

Several community members gathered at St. James Episcopal Church in Lewisburg to help make and bag lunches for every student in the county.

Brittany Masters is the Executive Director of Communities in Schools for Greenbrier County. She said it is always important to care for our youth and make sure they have the right tools for success.

“The success of the child in the school also depends on the situation at home,” Masters said. “If we want the children to learn, they also have to be healthy. We don’t want our children out there going hungry over long breaks.”

Bagged lunches will be distributed from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at designated locations.

Crichton, Smoot, Rupert, and Western can pick up lunches from Marvel.

Rainelle and West can pick up from First Baptist Church of Rainelle.

Ronceverte, Lewisburg, Greenbrier East High School, and White Sulphur Springs Elementary can pick up from St. James.