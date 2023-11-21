GHENT, WV (WVNS) — One of the greatest features of ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is the myriad of options you have when building characters. Each of the classes (Fighter, Wizard, Cleric, Paladin, Bard, Warlock, Wizard, Sorcerer, Monk, Ranger, and Rogue) gets three subclass options. This might not be quite the array of options you have in a tabletop game of Dungeons and Dragons, but it’s still plenty to work with.

With all that said, let’s take a look at a fun and popular character build for ‘Baldur’s Gate 3:’ the Paladin/Warlock. This build is often called the ‘Gish’ or the ‘Spellblade.’ It takes advantage of Paladin’s Divine Smite class feature (gained at Paladin level 2) and Warlock’s Pact of the Blade letting us use our spellcasting modifier for attacks and damage with melee weapons in addition to Warlock spell slots recharging on a short rest as opposed to a long rest like any other spellcaster.

So, let’s get started! Like pretty much every other build, your choice of race is mostly up to you. The game allows you to assign your racial stat bonuses at will, so feel free to choose whatever race you like. For our starting attribute array, we’re going to want to start with high strength (the maximum at character creation is 17) as well as a strong charisma (at least 14 for now). We’re going to be wearing heavy armor, so we don’t need to worry about dexterity (although you should consider keeping it at least at 10 so you don’t end up with a penalty to your dexterity saving throws). Much later on in the build we will be doing a re-spec on our attributes to focus more on charisma, but for now we want a high strength.

Our starting class is going to be Paladin. Unlike most of the classes in the game, Paladin gets to choose a subclass at level 1 rather than level 3. The three options we are presented with at character creation are: Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion, and Oath of Vengeance. There is a fourth option available as well, the Oathbreaker, but that can only be earned in-game (by taking actions that break the oath you chose at character creation). At Paladin 1, we also get the Channel Oath feature, which is an ability that recharges on a short rest and allows us to do a number of things based on which oath we’ve chosen. The final starting ability for Paladin is Lay on Hands, which is an ability that starts with 3 charges that can be used to heal yourself or others.

Your choice of subclass is largely up to you, although in terms of direct damage, Oath of Vengeance might be the strongest. Vengeance allows you to use your Channel Oath ability to be used to empower your weapon attacks to deal additional radiant damage equal to your charisma modifier and have a chance to daze enemies.

Gear wise, we are going to look for the best heavy armor we can find and we’ll pick up the best two-handed weapon we can find.

As an aside, there is a very strong two-handed weapon available in the prologue portion of the game. When you get to the end of the portion in the crashing nautiloid ship, you’ll see a Mind Flayer fighting a Cambion. The Cambion won’t attack you as long as the Mind Flayer is alive no matter what you do to him. If you have Shadowheart prepare the Command spell, you can command him to drop the sword he’s wielding and then you can pick it up off the ground. It’s a magic greatsword called the Everburn Blade that deals an additional 1d4 fire damage on a successful hit.

At level 2, we’re going to take Paladin 2. This gives us our spellcasting, as well as a Fighting Style and of course the signature Paladin ability: Divine Smite. Divine Smite allows us to expend a spell slot on a successful melee hit to deal an additional 2d8 radiant damage plus an additional 1d8 radiant damage per level of spell slot above 1st that we expend. So if we spend a level 2 spell slot on Divine Smite, it will deal an additional 3d8 radiant damage, and so on. This extra damage maxes out at 5d8. Like all damage dice, this is doubled on a critical hit, so saving your smites for those critical hits can result in very explosive damage numbers. The really nice thing about Divine Smite is you choose to use it after you know if you’ve hit or not (the game will pop up a little dialogue box asking if you want to smite), so you can use your smites very efficiently.

For the fighting style, we’re going to pick Great Weapon Fighting, which says that when we roll a 1 or 2 on a damage die for an attack with a two-handed melee weapon, we get to reroll the die (although we must keep the new result). This reroll applies to our smite dice as well, so there’s a lot of value to be had in this ability.

We also get spells at level 2, and there are several good options here – Bless is a concentration spell and one of the strongest buff spells in the game, while Protection from Evil and Good and Shield of Faith are both strong defensive tricks that are very useful to a melee fighter.

Level 3 will be Paladin 3. At Paladin 3 we get Divine Health, which makes us immune to any disease effects. We also get a pair of new abilities for our Channel Oath feature. Assuming you’ve taken Oath of Vengeance, you will get Abjure Enemy, which allows you to make an enemy frightened, and Vow of Enmity, which gives you advantage on attack rolls against a chosen enemy.

Our next level is, predictably enough, Paladin 4. We want that feat, after all. At Paladin 4 we also get a 4th Lay on Hands charge, which is useful. For our feat, we’re going to take Great Weapon Master (not to be confused with the Great Weapon Fighting style we took at level 2). Great Weapon Master is an incredibly powerful feat that allows us to take a -5 penalty to attack rolls in return for a +10 to our damage on any attacks with a two-handed weapon. In addition, if we score a critical hit or kill an enemy, then we get to make an extra attack as a bonus action in that same turn.

Level 5 is no surprise either – we want to go Paladin 5 here because we want our Extra Attack. Being able to attack twice is incredibly strong and the sooner you can do it the better. We also get access to 2nd level Paladin spell slots at this level, which makes our smites even juicier.

Level 6 is when we start multiclassing. We’ll take Warlock 1 here. Like Paladin, Warlock also gets to choose a subclass at level 1. The three choices we’re presented with are The Fiend, The Archfey, and The Great Old One. For this particular build, The Fiend is probably the best option, since it gives us bonus hit points equal to our charisma modifier plus our Warlock level whenever we bring an enemy to 0 hit points. In addition, we get some Warlock spells at this level, namely a pair of cantrips as well as 2 spells known and our first Warlock spell slot. As mentioned earlier, Warlock spell slots are refreshed on a short rest, which means that while we have fewer of them we can spend them a bit more freely, and once our Paladin slots are exhausted, we can use Warlock slots to keep on smiting.

For cantrips, we’re going to want to choose Eldritch Blast for sure. Eldritch Blast is one of the strongest, if not the strongest offensive cantrip in the game, providing us a strong, repeatable ranged attack option. It deals force damage and as we get to a higher level in Warlock we get some abilities that will enhance it and let it do different things. In addition, it fires an additional beam once we get to character level 5, and a third beam once we get to character level 10. That keys off of total character level, not Warlock level, so we’re already shooting two beams every time we cast Eldritch Blast. Nice! For our second cantrip, Friends is a great option since it will be very useful in the many social skill checks your main character is going to have to make during the course of the game.

For our two first level spells, Burning Hands is a good option to give us some area of effect damage capability. For the second one Hex is very useful, since it’s a bonus action (we aren’t using our bonus action for a ton of things) that lets us put a debuff on a target. Once the debuff is on the target we deal additional damage to that target with our melee and spell attacks. The only catch here is that it’s a concentration spell, so if you find yourself using Bless, Shield of Faith, or Protection from Evil and Good a lot then you may want to choose something other than Hex here.

At level 7 we take Warlock 2. This gives us our first two Eldritch Invocations. These are cool little abilities we get as a Warlock that let us do a number of different things. For the first one, Agonizing Blast is the obvious choice. It lets us add our charisma modifier to our Eldritch Blast damage rolls. The second one is up to you. If you chose a race that doesn’t have Darkvision, then you can choose Devil’s Sight, which gives you Darkvision. Beguiling Charm gives us proficiency in the Persuasion and Deception skills, which is very useful if you don’t already have proficiency in those skills. Another useful option is Repelling Blast, which adds a knockback effect to our Eldritch Blasts.

Level 8 gives us Warlock 3, and this is where things really start to take off. Warlock 3 gives us our Pact Boon. There are three options here: Pact of the Chain, Pact of the Tome, or Pact of the Blade. They all have their merits but for this build we’re going to choose Pact of the Blade. The reason for this? Pact of the Blade lets us summon a pact weapon with which we are automatically proficient or we can bind an existing weapon to us as our pact weapon. Binding a weapon makes it count as magical if it wasn’t already. Most importantly, it allows our pact weapon (either a summoned one or a bound one) to calculate attack and damage rolls based on our spellcasting attribute modifier rather than our strength modifier.

At this point, we’re also going to go and re-spec our attributes. This time, we will leave strength and dexterity at 10 (we’re still going to be wearing heavy armor) while bringing our charisma up as high as possible. Once you’ve got charisma as high as it can go, focus on constitution. We’re still a melee fighter and we need plenty of hit points. Our Warlock spell slots also become level 2 spell slots at this level, and we get to choose some 2nd level spells to learn. Mirror Image and Misty Step are both strong options here since they provide some additional defensive and mobility tricks, both of which are very useful for a melee fighter.

At level 9 we go to Warlock 4, and this gives us another feat. For this one we’re just going to choose to increase our charisma by 2, since charisma is now our key stat for both spellcasting and our melee attacks. We also get to learn another cantrip at this level.

Level 10 will be Warlock 5. This gives us another Eldritch Invocation but most importantly it gives us Deepened Pact. This enhances the power of our existing pact boon. Since we’ve chosen Pact of the Blade, we get to make an extra attack with our pact weapon. Normally, the Extra Attack class feature doesn’t stack with itself, but this is a unique case, since this isn’t technically the Extra Attack class feature. What this means is we can make three attacks in a round now.

Our Warlock spell slots also become level 3 spell slots at this level, and we get to choose some 3rd level spells to learn. Fireball is a standout option, since it gives us a very strong area of effect option. Hunger of Hadar is another strong option.

Once we’re at level 10, the core of the build is present, so all we have to do is top things off. We’re going to go back to Paladin here. Paladin 6 gives us Aura of Protection, which gives us a 10 foot radius aura around us. Allies in that aura (this includes you as well) gain a bonus equal to your charisma modifier to all saving throws. This is an incredibly powerful defensive ability especially in the late game, since at this point you are going to be running into a lot of very unpleasant spells and effects that force saving throws.

Our final level is going to be Paladin 7. This gives us another feature from our Paladin subclass. In the case of Oath of Vengeance we get Relentless Avenger, which gives us an additional 15 feet of movement on our turn if we hit an opportunity attack.

There’s also an argument for having the last two levels be in Fighter to pick up Action Surge if that’s more your style, but Aura of Protection is such a strong class feature that it’s generally worth picking up. Either way, happy gaming and may your dice always roll hot!