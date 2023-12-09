GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Game Awards 2023 are over and the fans and developers of ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ are celebrating.

The role playing game by Larian Studios won big this year, taking home awards in six different categories, including the coveted Game of the Year award. Baldur’s Gate 3 beat out several other major titles, including ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ to win in this category.

Aside from Game of the Year, ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ brought home five more awards. First up is Best Performance, won by Neil Newbon, who brought the award home for his performance as everyone’s favorite rogue Astarion. He was up against some fierce competition, including Idris Elba’s performance in ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.’

Next is Best Community Support, where ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ emerged victorious over 4 other titles including ‘Final Fantasy 16.’

In the Best RPG category, ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ took the prize among such fierce competition as ‘Starfield,’ Bethesda Game Studio’s new offering.

Story driven single player RPGs like ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ aren’t always known for their stellar multiplayer experience, but this year proved the exception, with BG3 winning against major titles like ‘Diablo 4.’

And last but not least, the Players’ Voice category, which is decided purely based off the votes of fans for their favorite game of the year. ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ won here against several incredibly popular titles like ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.’