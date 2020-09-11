Band parents in Greenbrier County upset at regulations facing band students

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — In a video posted to social media, Bevin Saul expressed her frustration regarding COVID-19 regulations facing band students.

“For our band, it was only the national anthem and only the halftime songs that they play and they have to stand in a specific diamond formation and be 6 feet apart,” Saul said.

Saul said her student was told she was not allowed to play during the game.

“One of the most fun things for the kids is for them to play the fight song whenever they score and they have some little motivational songs that they play in between to try and pump up the crowd and help the cheerleaders out,” Saul said.

Saul said regardless of being told band members could not play during the game, they must also stay until the game is over. She claimed it was suggested that wind instruments learn how to play the fight song on cowbells. While Saul said she is grateful people are trying to help give the band more playing time, her daughter does not play the cowbell.

“I just think it’s not fair,” Saul said. “I mean, I played sports too when I was a kid in school. There’s this disconnect between athletics and fine arts. It’s been going on forever. This isn’t something new.”

Saul does not want more restrictions for the athletes. She said she just wants her child to be treated with the same respect.

“I’m hoping the band gets to be allowed to play and the choir is allowed to sing,” Saul said. “Our voices, fine art voices, are just as important as the athletes. The things that band and choir does for students is the same thing sports do. It teaches them confidence. It gives them a sense of accomplishment.”

Since 59News spoke with Saul on September 11, 2020, she received a call alerting her that regulations are already beginning to change, starting with the band being allowed to leave at halftime.