Bank Tellers stay safe during COVID-19 pandemic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you go to the bank during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may notice many lobbies are closed.

In an effort to protect bank tellers and the community, First Citizens Bank is utilizing its drive through services and only opening their lobby by appointment. But with bank tellers constantly handling dirty money, how are they keeping themselves safe?

Manager of Public Relations for First Citizens Bank, Terry Haggerty, said it’s their priority to keep not only their employees, but also the community, safe.

“Cash is pretty much always a dirty business,” Haggerty said. “Cash has a lot of things on it, not just potential coronavirus germs. But the cash handling employees can certainly wear gloves, its optional. If they choose to wear gloves, we have pretty strict guidelines about how to use them, how to take them off, etc.”

Haggerty said administrators with First Citizens Bank are providing their employees with masks in lieu of reopening.