BARH celebrates cancer survivors in honor of Relay for Life

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Relay for life would have been Friday, July 10, 2020, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Staff at the Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital still wanted to celebrate. They held a small, socially distanced gathering to honor cancer survivors and the lives lost to cancer.

Rocco R. Massey is the Oncology Clinic Manager.

“Since we can’t get together and gather at Relay for Life and walk around the track, it was important today that we came out here today and did something to show the support to our patients,” Massey said.

The Relay for Life team raised more than $4,000 for the cause this year, which exceeded their goal.