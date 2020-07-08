BARH offers accessible testing to employees of local businesses

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local hospital made it easier for employees of local businesses to get tested for COVID-19.

Beckley Applachian Regional Hospital is holding testing Monday, July 6, to Friday, July 10, 2020. CEO Rocco Massey encouraged employees of local businesses to get tested, at no cost to them. People do not need a doctor’s order and can get tested if they have symptoms, or they are asymptomatic.

“But how valuable would that be to an employer to have an option to have access to testing and a result within 24 to 48 hours. That’s really critical,” Massey said.

Staff also encourages anyone who traveled to a COVID-19 hot spot recently to take advantage of this testing. The clinic is held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m