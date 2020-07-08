BARH offers accessible testing to employees of local businesses

News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local hospital made it easier for employees of local businesses to get tested for COVID-19.

Beckley Applachian Regional Hospital is holding testing Monday, July 6, to Friday, July 10, 2020. CEO Rocco Massey encouraged employees of local businesses to get tested, at no cost to them. People do not need a doctor’s order and can get tested if they have symptoms, or they are asymptomatic.

“But how valuable would that be to an employer to have an option to have access to testing and a result within 24 to 48 hours. That’s really critical,” Massey said.

Staff also encourages anyone who traveled to a COVID-19 hot spot recently to take advantage of this testing. The clinic is held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News