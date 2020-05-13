BARH raises money for employee crisis fund

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local hospital is raising money for its employees.

Administrators at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital are selling t-shirts to raise money for their employee crisis fund. This money goes to employees who face hardships or tragedies in their life.

Rhonda Kania, the Administrative Assistant to CEO Rocco Massey, they raise money throughout the year to provide financial assistance for any employees going through a hard time.

“We never know when we may need it ourselves. We have had employees we helped because of floods. We’ve recently had a couple of employees who were affected by fire. We’ve helped employees in the past who had cancer, and had to go out of state for treatment and needed money,” Kania said.

To purchase a T-shirt and help the fund, visit this website.