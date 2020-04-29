BARH rehires furloughed staff

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Now that Governor Jim Justice allowed elective surgeries to restart, Beckley Applachian Regional Hospital can rehire its furloughed staff.

The hospital suffered financially because of COVD-19 and the order to stop elective surgeries. BARH Community CEO, Rocco Massey, said they asked for volunteers to be furloughed.

“We have people with children at home. We have people who have underlying conditions themselves. We have people who have sick and elderly at home that they care for. So, they said I’d really rather not be in this environment right now, I volunteer to be furloughed. We took those volunteers first,” Massey said.

They did not lay off any surgical staff, registered nurses, or doctors. Starting the week of April 28, they slowly brought those employees back to work.