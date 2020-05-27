BARH relaxes testing guidelines in order to test more people

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 testing has been a big topic of conversation across southern West Virginia.

At first, there were many requirements in order to get tested. At BARH, health care workers were required to test for other viruses before testing for COVID-19.

Rocco Massey, Community CEO of BARH, said testing is now more available in the community.

“Well, now, we are doing tests on everyone. It’s a situation where we are testing individuals who are symptomatic. If we have someone sick and we suspect COVID, then obviously they are getting a covid test,” Massey said.

They also have the ability to test people who are asymptomatic, but came in contact with a positive case.