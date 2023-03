GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 for a barn fire on the 2500 block of Grandview Rd.

Ghent Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, Mabscott Fire Department, and Bradley Department are all responding.

There are no known injuries at this time.

Stick with 59News as we learn more details.